Welcome to Cyprus
Strike out beyond the sun-soaked stretches of sand to discover an island of compelling culture and landscapes, steeped in myth and riddled with ancient riches.
Crossing the Line
Crossing the line between the South and the North allows you not only to gain some understanding of the island's complex and painful modern-day history, but also experience the two Cypriot communities. Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot societies are intrinsically different yet incredibly similar, linked by the still-strong role of traditional family life and a rich history where food cultures and folk customs have intermingled, but divided by belief. One thing's for sure wherever you are on the island: the naturally warm Cypriot hospitality is much in evidence on both sides of the Green Line.
The Great Outdoors
The landscape and Mediterranean climate mean that outside is where it’s at – and where you should be. Sun-soaked stretches of sand are Cyprus' calling card and there's a beach for everyone here, from wild and windswept to family-friendly and packed. Every conceivable water sport is on offer, from scuba diving to skimming the surface on a kite- or windsurf board. And if you tire of all that blue, strike out into the interior, where wildflower-studded meadows and valleys of densely planted vineyards sweep up to a pine-clad mountain spine offering hiking, biking and, yes, even winter skiing.
A Sense of the Past
Steeped in myth, coveted by every conqueror with an eye for a prize, Cyprus' tumultuous and multilayered past has left ancient riches strewn across this island. Neolithic dwellings, Bronze Age and Phoenician tombs, remnants of once-mighty city-kingdoms, Roman mosaics, mountaintop castles and Byzantine churches – home to a glut of renowned frescos – lay scattered through the countryside. While strolling the cities you can spot the preserved architectural legacy of the Lusignan, Venetian and Ottoman periods. Cyprus may welcome you to flop out on the beach, but dig into the past here and you'll unearth the entire history of the Mediterranean.
A Culinary Feast
Meze is a delicious way to acquaint yourself with the local cuisine, tantalising the taste buds with a feast of small dishes, from creamy hummus to kebabs or afelia (pork cooked in red wine) and everything in between. Heavily influenced by Turkish, Greek and Middle Eastern food cultures, Cypriot cooking has some of its own culinary stars, including haloumi (hellim in Turkish) and kebab favourite sheftalia (şeftali kebap in Turkish; grilled sausages wrapped in caul fat). And don't forget the desserts. Flavoured with almonds, rose water and pistachios, sweet treats range from comforting rice puddings to gloriously sticky baklava.
Troodos and Kykkos Day Tour from Paphos
Our first stop is at the 12th CenturyChrysoroyiatissa Monastery dedicatedto “Our Lady of the GoldenPomegranate”.From there we drive through Paphosforest towards Kykkos, one of theholiest and richest monasteries inCyprus.It is here that the first President ofCyprus, Archbishop Makarios becamea young monk, and was later buriedaccording to his wishes. Amongthe most important treasures of themonastery is the icon of the “VirginMary”, which was reputedly painted bythe Apostle Luke himself. We will alsobe able to see many religious relics ofother saints.Our tour continues through thebeautiful Marathassa valley withits picturesque villages and lovelyscenery. We will stop at a local villagewhere we will have free time for lunch(not included in the price).Our final stop is at Omodos, abeautiful village located in the famouswine-producing area of Afames, in theLimassol district.We will walk through the cobbledstreets to the village square which islined with cafes and shops selling localproduce. We will visit the monastery ofthe Holy Cross, which houses a pieceof the rope used by the Romans tofasten Jesus to the cross, and see theold wine press, glass makers and othercraftsmen. There will be time to havea coffee or try the unique dessert wine‘commandaria’ and the local spiritcalled ‘zivania’.
Authentic Cyprus Historic Day Tour from Paphos
We begin our day with a stop at a pottery workshop in Yeroskipou village, where we will see how the potters continue the ancient traditional craft and if you are lucky you might even try your hand at the wheel. Our next stop is at the village square where we will see the unique 5-domed church of St Paraskevi, built in the 9th century reputedly on the site where the ancient temple of Aphrodite previously stood. We will also have a chance to see how the ‘loukoumia’ (Cyprus delights) are made and wander around the square with its local produce shops. From there we will go to a small village, Letymbou, where we will visit Sophia’s traditional house where you can see rooms with the original furniture and décor as wellas traditional costumes. You will learn how she bakes village bread in the clay oven and makes other local delicacies such as the traditional halloumi cheese. Afterwards we will have a special Cypriot breakfast prepared by Sophia with village style bread and coffee or tea (breakfast included in the price). Next we will visit the Saint Neophytos monastery and the “Enkleistra”, an enclosure which was carved out of the mountain in the 12th century by the hermit Neophytos and contains some of the finest Byzantine frescoes. The main church of the monastery was built around 200 years after the death of St Neophytos and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. On the way back to Paphos we will visit a local winery where you will be guided through the wine production and have the chance to taste the different wines.
Kourion Theatre, Kolossi Castle, Cyprus Villages from Paphos
Rural Cyprus is at your fingertips on this whistle stop tour. The morning kicks off between 08.00 - 08.45 with a pickup from your hotel in Paphos. You will then go to Kourion – one of the most impressive archaeological sites on the island. It’s classic Greco-Roman, with a half-moon of seats facing out to sea.Kolossi Castle is the next stop. This Crusader-era castle is surrounded by flowering plants and a pretty courtyard. Lunch will be at a traditional taverna in the next village, Apsiou. Next, you will head for the mountain-ringed village of Omodos, where you will have free time to wander its skinny streets and Byzantine buildings.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Paphos Airport to Hotels
Miss out on any lines for taxis or public transport when you arrive at Paphos International Airport by booking this shared arrival transfer service to selected hotels located on main touristic areas Paphos or Limassol. On arrival, simply proceed to the Destination Services Mobile Counter (ex Aeolos Travel) located close by the exit of the main airport building. There, a Destination Services representative, will meet the clients and escort them to the designated area. It’s that easy.If for any reason the clients are delayed in the baggage area, a member of the arriving party may proceed to the above location to notify the Destination Services representative. In any other case the emergency number can be used to notify the representative. Shuttle pick up times depend on various factors number of passengers, traffic in the area and relevant delays that may occur. Upon arrival the minimum waiting time can be 45 minutes. Maximum waiting time can be in some case up to 3 hours after customer arrival at the airport.
Famagusta, Varosha, Salamis, Choirokoitia Tour from Paphos
Start your excursion with a coffee break at Choirokoitia. Continue to Strovilia check point (passports necessary) to cross the United Nations Green Line. Your first stop will be the monastery of Saint Barnabas, built originally in the 5th century and now converted into a museum housing icons and archaeological artifacts. You will also see the tomb of Saint Barnabas. Next, you'll continue to the ancient Kingdom of Salamis built in the 12 Century BC by the Greeks, where you will visit the ancient theater and the gymnasium. Your next stop is the city of Famagusta with its Gothic churches, which is surrounded by the Venetian walls. There will be free time in the city to visit the Cathedral of Saint Nikolaos built in the year 1312 and converted in 1570 into a mosque, as well as time for shopping and lunch (lunch not included in the price). Before you depart for Paphos you'll drive past the “Ghost Town - Varosi” to see the ghost city, the abandoned houses and hotels, closed behind wire since 1974, and admire the best sandy beaches of the island.
Shared Departure Transfer Cyprus Hotels to Airport
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs are covered by this shared departure service from selected hotels located on main touristic areas in Larnaca, Limassol, Ayia Napa or Protaras to Larnaca International Airport.When making a booking for this shared departure transfer, simply advise your flight details as well as your Larnaca, Limassol, Ayia Napa or Protaras hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 48 hours prior to your departure from Cyprus, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Simply meet your driver at the prearranged place and time. Then, travel by comfortable, air-conditioned shuttle vehicle to the airport terminal to catch your flight, avoiding any hassle with taxis or waiting in lines for public transport.