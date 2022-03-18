A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…
Lošinj Island
Divided from Cres by the tiniest of channels, 31km-long Lošinj is the more populated and touristy of the twin islands. It also has the more indented coastline, especially in the south, where there are some stunning deserted bays. It’s a heavily wooded island: the historic towns of Mali Lošinj and Veli Lošinj are ringed by pine forests. Vegetation is lush and varied, with 1100 plant species, 230 medicinal herbs and some atypical specimens such as lemon, banana, cedar and eucalyptus, brought from exotic lands by sea captains.
Lošinj is known for its dolphin population; in fact, its waters are the first protected marine area for dolphins in the entire Mediterranean. The Blue World NGO, based in Mali Lošinj, has done much to safeguard these graceful sea creatures and has an educational research centre.
Explore Lošinj Island
- Lošinj Marine Education Centre
A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…
- Krivica Beach
If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…
- SSusak
Tiny, car-free Susak i s a popular day trip from Mali Lošinj. A thick layer of fine sand blankets the underlying limestone, creating excellent beaches…
- FFritzy Palace
The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…
- UUnije
The largest of the islands close to Mali Lošinj, Unije has an undulating landscape that abounds with Mediterranean shrubs, pebble beaches and numerous…
- SSea Turtle Rescue Centre
Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…
- IIlovik
Off the coast south of Veli Lošinj, Ilovik is a hilly island known for its profusion of flowers. Overgrown with oleanders, roses and eucalyptus trees, it…
- GGarden of Fine Scents
This fragrant paradise on the southern edge of town has more than 250 native plant varieties plus 100 exotic species, all framed with gromače (traditional…
- TTower Museum
This striking defence tower, in the maze of streets set back from the harbour, was built by the Venetians in 1455 to defend the town from pirates. It now…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lošinj Island.
See
Lošinj Marine Education Centre
A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…
See
Krivica Beach
If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…
See
Susak
Tiny, car-free Susak i s a popular day trip from Mali Lošinj. A thick layer of fine sand blankets the underlying limestone, creating excellent beaches…
See
Fritzy Palace
The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…
See
Unije
The largest of the islands close to Mali Lošinj, Unije has an undulating landscape that abounds with Mediterranean shrubs, pebble beaches and numerous…
See
Sea Turtle Rescue Centre
Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…
See
Ilovik
Off the coast south of Veli Lošinj, Ilovik is a hilly island known for its profusion of flowers. Overgrown with oleanders, roses and eucalyptus trees, it…
See
Garden of Fine Scents
This fragrant paradise on the southern edge of town has more than 250 native plant varieties plus 100 exotic species, all framed with gromače (traditional…
See
Tower Museum
This striking defence tower, in the maze of streets set back from the harbour, was built by the Venetians in 1455 to defend the town from pirates. It now…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lošinj Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.