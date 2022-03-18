Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lošinj Island

Divided from Cres by the tiniest of channels, 31km-long Lošinj is the more populated and touristy of the twin islands. It also has the more indented coastline, especially in the south, where there are some stunning deserted bays. It’s a heavily wooded island: the historic towns of Mali Lošinj and Veli Lošinj are ringed by pine forests. Vegetation is lush and varied, with 1100 plant species, 230 medicinal herbs and some atypical specimens such as lemon, banana, cedar and eucalyptus, brought from exotic lands by sea captains.

Lošinj is known for its dolphin population; in fact, its waters are the first protected marine area for dolphins in the entire Mediterranean. The Blue World NGO, based in Mali Lošinj, has done much to safeguard these graceful sea creatures and has an educational research centre.

Explore Lošinj Island

  • Lošinj Marine Education Centre

    A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…

  • Krivica Beach

    If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…

  • S

    Susak

    Tiny, car-free Susak i s a popular day trip from Mali Lošinj. A thick layer of fine sand blankets the underlying limestone, creating excellent beaches…

  • F

    Fritzy Palace

    The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…

  • U

    Unije

    The largest of the islands close to Mali Lošinj, Unije has an undulating landscape that abounds with Mediterranean shrubs, pebble beaches and numerous…

  • S

    Sea Turtle Rescue Centre

    Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…

  • I

    Ilovik

    Off the coast south of Veli Lošinj, Ilovik is a hilly island known for its profusion of flowers. Overgrown with oleanders, roses and eucalyptus trees, it…

  • G

    Garden of Fine Scents

    This fragrant paradise on the southern edge of town has more than 250 native plant varieties plus 100 exotic species, all framed with gromače (traditional…

  • T

    Tower Museum

    This striking defence tower, in the maze of streets set back from the harbour, was built by the Venetians in 1455 to defend the town from pirates. It now…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lošinj Island.

  • See

    Lošinj Marine Education Centre

    A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…

  • See

    Krivica Beach

    If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…

  • See

    Susak

    Tiny, car-free Susak i s a popular day trip from Mali Lošinj. A thick layer of fine sand blankets the underlying limestone, creating excellent beaches…

  • See

    Fritzy Palace

    The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…

  • See

    Unije

    The largest of the islands close to Mali Lošinj, Unije has an undulating landscape that abounds with Mediterranean shrubs, pebble beaches and numerous…

  • See

    Sea Turtle Rescue Centre

    Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…

  • See

    Ilovik

    Off the coast south of Veli Lošinj, Ilovik is a hilly island known for its profusion of flowers. Overgrown with oleanders, roses and eucalyptus trees, it…

  • See

    Garden of Fine Scents

    This fragrant paradise on the southern edge of town has more than 250 native plant varieties plus 100 exotic species, all framed with gromače (traditional…

  • See

    Tower Museum

    This striking defence tower, in the maze of streets set back from the harbour, was built by the Venetians in 1455 to defend the town from pirates. It now…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Lošinj Island

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.