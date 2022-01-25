© GORAN RAZIC / CNTB

Lošinj & Cres Islands

Separated only by an 11m-wide canal and joined by a bridge, these two sparsely populated and scenic islands in the Kvarner archipelago are often treated as a single entity. Although their topography is different, the islands’ identities are blurred by a shared history.

Nature lovers will be in heaven here. Both islands are criss-crossed by hiking and biking trails, and the surrounding waters are home to the only known resident population of dolphins in the Adriatic. Much of the sea off the eastern coast is protected by the Lošinj Dolphin Reserve, the first of its kind in the Mediterranean.

Wilder, greener and more mountainous Cres (Cherso in Italian) has remote campgrounds, pristine beaches, a handful of medieval villages and a real off-the-beaten-track feel. The 31km-long Lošinj (Lussino in Italian) is more populated and touristy and offers more lush vegetation.

Explore Lošinj & Cres Islands

  • Lošinj Marine Education Centre

    A companion piece to the practical conservation work of Blue World, this enlightening attraction aims to educate locals and visitors about the marine…

  • Lubenice Beach

    One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…

  • Krivica Beach

    If you only want to hit one beach, drive 5km to the turn-off for Krivica. It’s a 30-minute descent from the parking area to this idyllic, sheltered bay,…

  • B

    Beli Beach

    An archetypal Adriatic beach – secluded, wonderfully quiet and strewn with pebbles – 130m below the pretty village of Beli.

  • S

    Susak

    Tiny, car-free Susak i s a popular day trip from Mali Lošinj. A thick layer of fine sand blankets the underlying limestone, creating excellent beaches…

  • F

    Fritzy Palace

    The largest branch of the three-headed Lošinj Museum (the others are in Osor and Veli Lošinj), this grand mansion houses a trio of distinct collections: a…

  • U

    Unije

    The largest of the islands close to Mali Lošinj, Unije has an undulating landscape that abounds with Mediterranean shrubs, pebble beaches and numerous…

  • S

    Sea Turtle Rescue Centre

    Small but extremely interesting, this centre is dedicated to rehabilitating injured sea turtles, most of which have been entangled in plastic or fishing…

  • S

    St Mark's Church

    The parish church houses the village's main sight: the 11th-century Valun Tablet. Inscribed in both Glagolitic and Latin, this tombstone reflects the…

