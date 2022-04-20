Komiža's most popular beach is at the northern end of town, right below the Hotel Biševo. It's fringed with pine trees and backed by the triple-naved…
Komiža
With a picturesque setting on a bay at the foot of Hum mountain, this small town has diehard fans among Croats, who swear by its somewhat-bohemian, rough-around-the-edges ambience. Narrow backstreets lined with 17th- and 18th-century stone town houses twist uphill from the port, which has been used by fisherfolk since at least the 12th century.
A friendly rivalry exists between Komiža and Vis Town. The latter was historically associated with the nobility, while Komiža is proud of its working-class fishing heritage and pirate tales.
Komiža has its own little sand-and-pebble beaches, but most visitors head here to catch a boat to the Blue Cave on the nearby island of Biševo. Boat trips can be arranged through any of the local travel agencies, or simply by walking along the harbour.
Explore Komiža
- GGospa Gusarica
Komiža's most popular beach is at the northern end of town, right below the Hotel Biševo. It's fringed with pine trees and backed by the triple-naved…
- BBenedictine Monastery
On the eastern approach to the town, this fortress-like complex dates from the 17th century.
- KKaštel
This blocky Renaissance citadel, built in 1585, sits at the southern end of the harbour.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Komiža.
See
Gospa Gusarica
Komiža's most popular beach is at the northern end of town, right below the Hotel Biševo. It's fringed with pine trees and backed by the triple-naved…
See
Benedictine Monastery
On the eastern approach to the town, this fortress-like complex dates from the 17th century.
See
Kaštel
This blocky Renaissance citadel, built in 1585, sits at the southern end of the harbour.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Komiža
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.