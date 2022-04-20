With a picturesque setting on a bay at the foot of Hum mountain, this small town has diehard fans among Croats, who swear by its somewhat-bohemian, rough-around-the-edges ambience. Narrow backstreets lined with 17th- and 18th-century stone town houses twist uphill from the port, which has been used by fisherfolk since at least the 12th century.

A friendly rivalry exists between Komiža and Vis Town. The latter was historically associated with the nobility, while Komiža is proud of its working-class fishing heritage and pirate tales.

Komiža has its own little sand-and-pebble beaches, but most visitors head here to catch a boat to the Blue Cave on the nearby island of Biševo. Boat trips can be arranged through any of the local travel agencies, or simply by walking along the harbour.