Jelsa
The small harbour town of Jelsa is a tidy little place surrounded by thick pine forests and tall poplars. While it lacks the Renaissance buildings of Hvar Town, its intimate streets, squares and parks are pleasant, and there are some good swimming spots nearby. Basing yourself here isn't recommended, but it's a nice spot for a short visit.
See
Church of the Assumption
Jelsa's parish church has an elegant baroque facade and a Renaissance bell tower, while inside there are ceiling frescos and an elaborate marble high…
Vina Tomić
A local winery offering tastings in an atmospheric stone cellar above Mina bay.
