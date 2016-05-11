Welcome to Northern Dalmatia
By contrast, Zadar is a cultured city rich with museums, Roman ruins, restaurants and hip bars. Meanwhile summertime clubbers gravitate to Zrće Beach and Tisno, which together form the nucleus of Croatia’s premier clubbing scene.
Top experiences in Northern Dalmatia
Recent articles
Northern Dalmatia activities
Plitvice Lakes National Park Full-Day Tour from Zadar
Departing from Zadar in the morning, your day trip starts with the 1-hour-and-45-minute drive to Plitvice Lakes National Park.Home to diverse vegetation and wildlife, including wild boar, wolves, and even bears, the park was granted World Heritage status in 1979. Located roughly halfway between Zagreb and Zadar, it's marked on old maps as the Devil’s Garden; the spectacular area consists of 16 interconnected terraced lakes, gushing over travertine rock covered in moss. When you arrive at Plitvice, begin your 4-hour guided tour, visiting the Upper Lakes and Lower Lakes and enjoying the unspoiled environment of one of the most beautiful national parks in the world. Although you can’t swim in the protected lakes, your guide will show you the best places to explore and relax in this paradise of natural wonders. Besides walking and sightseeing, the tour includes an electric boat ride on Kozjak Lake. On your way back, stop for lunch at a restaurant outside the park (own expense) before returning to Zadar, where your tour ends.
Kornati Archipielago Sailing Tour from Zadar
Meet for the start of your cruise at Marina Tankerkomerce in Zadar. Cruise through Zadar channel toward the pass of Mali Ždrelac, passing under the Pašman Bridge that connects the islands of Ugljan and Pašman. Continue on toward the island of Dugi otok. On the way there, you'll be able to see a part of the national park Kornati, and then you'll enter nature park Telašćica. Through the pass called Mala Provesa, enter into the area of the Park of Nature- Telašćica. Here you are docking near salt lake Mir. This lake is situated in the south-western part of the Park. The area abounds with richness of flora and fauna. Within the park is situated a donkey reserve. Coastal or Dinaric donkey is a Croatian breed, and there are 15 donkeys living in Telašćica at the moment. Here you will have free time to have lunch, swim, and walk along coast side of the island, and see unique stone sculptures. This path leads you to the cliffs and one of the most beautiful views of the sea.Continue your cruise toward a small cove for more swimming and enjoying the Adriatic Sea. On the way back to Zadar, your skipper will teach you the basics of sailing.Return to shore in Zadar at about 6pm.
Kornati National Park Full-Day Trip from Zadar
Your day trip to the jewel of the Adriatic Sea begins as you depart Zadar in the morning.Leaving in the morning, make your way to the Kornati National Park via boat. Enjoy breakfast as you travel to the 109 islands that make up the park. Along the way you'll stop twice to go swimming on beautiful secluded beaches, tour an old village on an island, and visit the Tureta fort.Then relax as you are taken on a tour around the park, checking up the dramatic karst-limestone formations that tower around you. In the middle of the day, you will also be treated to lunch. Enjoy!
Kornati National Park Full Day Sailing Trip from Zadar
You will set sail from Zadar main port in the morning and sailing through Zadar channel towards passage Mali Ždrelac that connects two islands, Pašman and Ugljan. Passing under Pašman bridge and then sailing towards Long island (Dugi otok). You will stop for a swim in a natural bay just before entering to Kornati, so you will have the opportunity for short snack as well as swimming. After you will pass through Mala Provesa and enter into the area of Telašćica Natural Park. There you will have the opportunity to see spectacular 150 meters high Devils rocks. Once again anchoring in a natural bay. Free time for sun tan, swimming, relaxing, cliff jumping and snorkeling. After you will continue to bay Telašćica. There in 10 minutes walk you will be able to reach Salt Lake. After spectacular view of cliffs and Kornati you will prepare for returning back to Zadar. Your skipper is also sailing instructor so he will give some sailing lesson and you will be able to drive the yacht (if you wish).
Full-Day Private Plitvice Lakes National Park Tour
Enjoy a complimentary hotel pick up from your accommodation in Plitvice Lakes to the entrance 1 of the Plitvice Lakes National Park. Greet your guide and small group and begin the tour by exploring the lower lakes and magnificent Large Waterfall, the biggest in the park.Follow the path that leads across the lakes and waterfalls until you reach a spot to take a short rest. There are few snack bars where you can buy drinks and food. To reach the upper lakes, you then take a boat ride across Lake Kozjak. At the upper part you will see even more waterfalls. From the top point of the upper lakes, catch the electric train to the park's exit where you bid farewell at around 3:30pm. Return to your hotel/guesthouse in Plitvice area.
Zadar Canal Half-Day Sailing Trip
Morning or afternoon departures from Zadar. Your chauffeur will pick you up in front of your apartment or hotel and take you to the boat where you will meet your skipper. Sailing tour starts from the small city port from where you will be heading towards island of Ugljan, also known as the Olive Island due to numerous olive trees growing in its inland. If the wind is favorable you will hoist the sails immediately and the skipper will teach you the basics of sailing. You first stop is Preko, a small picturesque island village. There you will have some free time for sightseeing or a short coffee break. Your sailing adventure continues passing around many small islets, cliffs and rocks.