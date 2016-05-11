Kornati Archipielago Sailing Tour from Zadar

Meet for the start of your cruise at Marina Tankerkomerce in Zadar. Cruise through Zadar channel toward the pass of Mali Ždrelac, passing under the Pašman Bridge that connects the islands of Ugljan and Pašman. Continue on toward the island of Dugi otok. On the way there, you'll be able to see a part of the national park Kornati, and then you'll enter nature park Telašćica. Through the pass called Mala Provesa, enter into the area of the Park of Nature- Telašćica. Here you are docking near salt lake Mir. This lake is situated in the south-western part of the Park. The area abounds with richness of flora and fauna. Within the park is situated a donkey reserve. Coastal or Dinaric donkey is a Croatian breed, and there are 15 donkeys living in Telašćica at the moment. Here you will have free time to have lunch, swim, and walk along coast side of the island, and see unique stone sculptures. This path leads you to the cliffs and one of the most beautiful views of the sea.Continue your cruise toward a small cove for more swimming and enjoying the Adriatic Sea. On the way back to Zadar, your skipper will teach you the basics of sailing.Return to shore in Zadar at about 6pm.