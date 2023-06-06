Pag Island

Photo taken at Island Pag (Croatia).

Pag is like something from a 1950s Italian film, perfect for a broody black-and-white Antonioni set – it’s barren, rocky, and sepia coloured, with vast, empty landscapes. The Adriatic is a steely blue around it and, when the sky is stormy, the island is the most dramatic-looking place in the whole of Croatia. Its karstic rock forms a moonscape defined by two mountain ridges, patches of shrubs, and a dozen or so villages and hamlets.

    Collegiate Church of the Assumption

    Pag Island

    Juraj Dalmatinac's Gothic church sits in perfect harmony with the modest structures surrounding it on the pretty main square. The lunette over the portal…

    Pag Lace Gallery

    Pag Island

    Housed in the spectacular restored Ducal Palace (Kneževa Palača), designed by Juraj Dalmatinac, this museum showcases some remarkably intricate designs…

    Salt Exhibition

    Pag Island

    Over the bridge in what remains of ancient Stari Grad – which is very little – this exhibition (in a former salt warehouse) documents the production of…

