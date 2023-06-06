Šibenik

Overview of Sibenik.

Overview

Šibenik has a magnificent medieval heart, gleaming white against the placid waters of the bay, something that may not be immediately apparent as you drive through the somewhat shabby outskirts. The stone labyrinth of steep backstreets and alleys is a joy to explore. Šibenik is also an important access point for Krka National Park and the Kornati Islands.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Main door of cathedral, Santiago de Compostela

    St James' Cathedral

    Šibenik

    The crowning architectural glory of the Dalmatian coast and the undisputed masterpiece of its principal designer, Juraj Dalmatinac, this World Heritage…

  • St Francis' Church

    St Francis' Church

    Šibenik

    The Franciscan monastery's mammoth church dates from the end of the 14th century. It has fine frescoes and an array of Venetian baroque paintings, but the…

  • Medieval Monastery Mediterranean Garden

    Medieval Monastery Mediterranean Garden

    Šibenik

    Designed and completed by award-winning landscape artist Dragutin Kiš, this tiny recreated medieval garden has a formal layout, with herbs and medicinal…

  • St Michael's Fortress

    St Michael's Fortress

    Šibenik

    Clamber up to the battlements of this large medieval fort for magnificent views – particularly impressive at sunset – over Šibenik, the Krk River and the…

  • Šibenik City Museum

    Šibenik City Museum

    Šibenik

    Housed in the 17th-century Rector’s Palace, this well-curated museum focuses on the city and its surrounds. The permanent collection of artefacts dating…

  • St John's Church

    St John's Church

    Šibenik

    Dating from the end of the 15th century, this church is a fine example of Gothic-Renaissance architecture, but sadly the interior has mouldering paintwork…

  • Aquarium Terrarium Šibenik

    Aquarium Terrarium Šibenik

    Šibenik

    A useful rainy-day diversion for the kids, this little aquarium has a display of local and tropical fish, along with crabs, lobsters, rays, small sharks…

