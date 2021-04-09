Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…
Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park
Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…
Medvedgrad
This medieval fortress, just above the city on the southern side of Mt Medvednica, is Zagreb’s most important medieval monument. Built from 1249 to 1254,…
Veternica Cave
Croatia's sixth-largest cave is open for visitors on weekends from mid-April through the summer months. You can explore the first 380m of the cave on an…
St Barbara Mine
Just uphill from the village of Rude, 5km southwest of Samobor, is this former copper and iron-ore mine. Mining activity started here in 1210 and was…