Dolphin watching mangrove snorkeling tour at Golfo Dulce in the Pacific side

This spectacular tour brings you to these incredible animals in Golfo Dulce and is a favorite for the people visiting Costa Rica.The Sweet Gulf or Golfo Dulce is one of the 4 tropical fjords around the world and hosts a variety of wildlife, including dolphins, whales, whale sharks and sea turtles. The tour starts early in the morning at the port of Puerto Jiménez, where you will take a private boat to go out looking for dolphins. The most commonly seen are spinner, bottlenose and spotted dolphins. A great natural wealth is what you will be able to observe if you decide to accompany us to the tour by boat through the Golfo Dulce. An unforgettable journey. Where you will find marine life, on the way to the small islands the famous mogos, boat tour.Walking through the Golfo Dulce observing the nature that surrounds our beautiful coasts, as well as the marine life that in this gulf is found (dolphins, whales, turtles, seabirds and more) a tour looking towards the location of the small islands The mogos which are very attractive where we find some reefs where you can also snorkel, all this you can live in an excellent tour where you will feel in union with the marine nature of the Golfo Dulce area, worldly known for its marine inventions for its great variety of species and riches that are found in its reach in this incredible tour with an approximate duration of 5 hours. Golfo Dulce is surrounded by some of the most beautiful and popular turistic atractions in Costa Rica. Piedras Blancas National Park, Golfo Dulce Forest Reserve, Golfito Wildlife Refugee, Corcovado National Park, Violin Island, Zancudo beach, Puerto Jimenez, Platanares beach, Colorado beach, Sombrero beach, Tigre beach, Puntarenitas beach and Pavones for naming some. You can be picked-up at any of this places. This tour includes equipment, drinks and fruit snacks.