Sliced in half by the swampy Quebrada Cacao and flanked on one side by the emerald waters of the Golfo Dulce, Puerto Jiménez is shared by local residents and wildlife. While walking through the streets of Jiménez (as it's known to locals), it’s not unusual to spot scarlet macaws roosting on the soccer field, or white-faced capuchins traversing the treetops along the main street.
About 5km southeast of town, the long, secluded – and often deserted – Playa Platanares is excellent for swimming, sunning and recovering from too much…
