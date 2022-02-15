Puerto Jiménez

Scarlet Macaws (Ara macao) in flight, Corcovado National Park, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica, Central America

Sliced in half by the swampy Quebrada Cacao and flanked on one side by the emerald waters of the Golfo Dulce, Puerto Jiménez is shared by local residents and wildlife. While walking through the streets of Jiménez (as it's known to locals), it’s not unusual to spot scarlet macaws roosting on the soccer field, or white-faced capuchins traversing the treetops along the main street.

  • Playa Platanares

    Playa Platanares

    Puerto Jiménez

    About 5km southeast of town, the long, secluded – and often deserted – Playa Platanares is excellent for swimming, sunning and recovering from too much…

