Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Mint Images RM
This national park takes up 40% of the Península de Osa and is the last great original tract of tropical rainforest in Pacific Central America. The bastion of biological diversity is home to half of Costa Rica’s species, including the largest population of scarlet macaws, and countless other endangered species, including Baird’s tapir, the giant anteater and the world’s largest bird of prey, the harpy eagle.
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Parque Nacional Corcovado with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Costa Rica $24.99