Parque Nacional Corcovado

Rain forest coastline, aerial view, Osa Peninsula, Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica

Overview

This national park takes up 40% of the Península de Osa and is the last great original tract of tropical rainforest in Pacific Central America. The bastion of biological diversity is home to half of Costa Rica’s species, including the largest population of scarlet macaws, and countless other endangered species, including Baird’s tapir, the giant anteater and the world’s largest bird of prey, the harpy eagle.

Sold Out Summer - Costa Rica

Hiking

Wildlife watching away from the crowds on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula

Aug 29, 2022 • 4 min read

