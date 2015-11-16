6-in-1 Combo Tour: Puerto Limon Highlights

The best tour you can take during your visit to Puerto Limon, Costa Rica. Come with us and enjoy our 6 in 1 tour with a professional naturalist tour guide, who will explain you the most important aspects of the Afro-Caribbean Culture of Costa Rica and show you the rich wildlife of this fascinating region. During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: History records that in 1502 Christopher Columbus landed in Costa Rica at the place known as Puerto Limón. The country's port par excellence thanks to import and export traffic, Limón now has the facilities to receive cruise ships as well. The city's old quarter has the characteristics of a historical center and is currently under urban renovation with restoration of buildings and a pedestrian walkway from Parque Vargas to the market. 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Note: We stop at a banana plantation but we do not get inside the packing house 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…