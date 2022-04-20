Shop
Puerto Limón is the biggest city on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, the capital of Limón province, and a hardworking port that sits removed from the rest of the country. Cruise ships deposit dazed-looking passengers here between October and May, but around these parts, business is primarily measured by truckloads of fruit, not busloads of tourists. Aside from the cruise crowd, Limón can be a good base for adventurous urban explorers.
Puerto Limón
The sea wall offers pleasant views of the rocky headland and the mesmerizing waves crashing against the concrete jetty. After dark this is a popular make…
Puerto Limón
The city’s waterfront centerpiece won't ever win best in show, but its decrepit bandstand, paths and greenery are surprisingly appealing, all shaded by…
Puerto Limón
Located 4km northwest of Limón, Playa Bonita has a pleasant sandy beach and a couple of happening bar-restaurants. .
Puerto Limón
A retro architectural landmark in the center of town.
