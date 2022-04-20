Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Pool area at Namuwoki Lodge.

Jonathan Gregson

Overview

This burgeoning party town is no longer a destination for intrepid surfers only; it's bustling with tourist activity. Street vendors tout trinkets and Bob Marley T-shirts, stylish eateries serve global fusion, and intentionally rustic bamboo bars pump dancehall and reggaetón. It can get downright hedonistic, attracting revelers wanting to marinate in ganja and guaro (a local firewater made from sugarcane).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Finca La Isla

    Finca La Isla

    Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

    West of town, this farm and botanical garden has long produced organic pepper and cacao, along with more than 150 tropical fruits and ornamental plants…

  • Aiko-logi

    Aiko-logi

    Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

    Nestled into the Cordillera de Talamanca, 15km outside Puerto Viejo, this private 135-hectare reserve is centered on a former finca (farm), on land…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca