Guapileño artist-photographer Cope (co-pay) has converted this former tilapia farm into a paradise of hummingbirds, tanagers and other birds, with a convenient blind to take excellent photos. You can sit and have coffee or lunch, and even hike some of his trails. Located 2 km after crossing the Río Frío toward Limón; make a right.
Copetillo Birdwatching/Donde Cope
Caribbean Coast
