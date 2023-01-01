Frog’s Heaven

The frogs hop free in this lovely tropical garden, a perfect habitat for more than 28 species. On bilingual guided tours you’re likely to see old favorites such as the red-eyed tree frog and poison-dart frogs, as well as some lesser-known exotic amphibians, such as the translucent glass frog and the wrinkly Mexican tree frog. Come for the twilight tour (5pm) to see a whole different frog world. Find it diagonal from the church.

Jose's opened a new area featuring snakes such as the fer-de-lance, eyelash pit viper, and false coral.

This place is also excellent for birding and has a mirador dedicated to photographing them. It's recommended to reserve in advance.