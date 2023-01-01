Heliconia Island

Down a rugged road and across the hanging bridge is home to more than 80 varieties of heliconias, tropical flowers, plants and trees. The two-hectare island overlooking the Río Puerto Viejo is also a refuge for 228 bird species, including the sought-after dusky-faced tanager. Since the original owners sold, the gardens are not as spectacular, though still great for birding.

Located about 5km north of Horquetas, across the road from the pueblo of Las Chaves (ask the bus driver to let you off there).

Guests can BBQ on a terrace overlooking the river and stay in immaculate raised cabins (d/q/apt from US$85/110/126) with stone floors and breezy balconies (one with bunk beds for families of four to six).