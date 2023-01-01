Dave & Dave's Nature Park

Father and son Dave and Dave greet all comers to this 4.5-hectare reserve on the Río Sarapiquí, 200m north of the cemetery. You don't have to be a birder to get great glimpses or photos from the two viewing platforms, with feeders attracting toucans, trogans, tanagers and 10 species of hummingbird. Follow one of the Daves on a trail system that winds through secondary forest all the way down to the river. A welcome bonus is the free coffee.

There are no scheduled tour hours, but one of the Daves should be able to help you upon arrival.