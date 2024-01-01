Snake Garden

Sarapiquí Valley

LoginSave

Come face to face with 50 species of reptiles and amphibians, including poison-dart frogs, rattlesnakes, crocs and turtles. The star attraction is a gigantic 80kg Burmese python. In addition, you'll see every freshwater turtle Costa Rica has to offer, plus a butterfly garden. It's 200m north of the cemetery.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Green Hummingbird on a feeder at La Paz Waterfall Gardens.

    La Paz Waterfall Gardens

    14.4 MILES

    This polished storybook garden complex just east of Volcán Poás offers the most easily digestible cultural experience in the Central Valley and is the…

  • Catarata del Toro & the Blue Falls

    Catarata del Toro & the Blue Falls

    14.7 MILES

    Find a beautiful 90m-tall waterfall that cascades into a volcanic crater (free for overnight guests) and two trail options through virgin forest (one 4…

  • Parque Francisco Alvarado

    Parque Francisco Alvarado

    23.92 MILES

    In front of the Church of San Rafael, this park was a normal plaza until the 1960s, when a gardener named Evangelisto Blanco became inspired to shave the…

  • Toucan in Zoo, Costa Rica

    Zoo Ave

    29.37 MILES

    About 10km west of Alajuela is this well-designed animal park with more than 115 species of bird on colorful, squawking display. The tranquil 14-hectare…

  • Proyecto Asis

    Proyecto Asis

    28.48 MILES

    It’s an animal rescue center. It’s a volunteer project. It’s Spanish classes. This community-based organization is doing a lot of good, and you can…

  • Las Cataratas de Los Chorros

    Las Cataratas de Los Chorros

    27.14 MILES

    About 7km southeast of Grecia, north of Tacares and Flores, are two gorgeous waterfalls and a swimming hole surrounded by shaded areas and picnic tables…

  • Toucan Rescue Ranch

    Toucan Rescue Ranch

    27.34 MILES

    More than a decade ago, Leslie Howle and her husband, Jorge Murillo, started taking in sick and injured toucans. The couple eventually ended up with a…

  • Parque Nacional Volcán Poás

    Parque Nacional Volcán Poás

    17.3 MILES

    Here's your chance to get frighteningly close to this extremely active volcano, which last erupted in 2017. At an elevation of 2708m, the mighty Poás is…

View more attractions

Nearby Sarapiquí Valley attractions

1. Dave & Dave's Nature Park

0.03 MILES

Father and son Dave and Dave greet all comers to this 4.5-hectare reserve on the Río Sarapiquí, 200m north of the cemetery. You don't have to be a birder…

2. Heliconia Island

10.77 MILES

Down a rugged road and across the hanging bridge is home to more than 80 varieties of heliconias, tropical flowers, plants and trees. The two-hectare…

3. Frog’s Heaven

13.13 MILES

The frogs hop free in this lovely tropical garden, a perfect habitat for more than 28 species. On bilingual guided tours you’re likely to see old…

4. La Paz Waterfall Gardens

14.4 MILES

This polished storybook garden complex just east of Volcán Poás offers the most easily digestible cultural experience in the Central Valley and is the…

5. Catarata del Toro & the Blue Falls

14.7 MILES

Find a beautiful 90m-tall waterfall that cascades into a volcanic crater (free for overnight guests) and two trail options through virgin forest (one 4…

6. Parque Nacional Volcán Poás

17.3 MILES

Here's your chance to get frighteningly close to this extremely active volcano, which last erupted in 2017. At an elevation of 2708m, the mighty Poás is…

7. Parque Nacional Juan Castro Blanco

18.69 MILES

This little-visited national park is where five of Costa Rica's major rivers originate. The 143-sq-km reserve has a sizable but little maintained trail…

8. Parque Nacional Braulio Carrillo

21.57 MILES

Enter this underexplored national park and you will have an idea of what Costa Rica looked like prior to the 1950s, when 75% of the country’s surface area…