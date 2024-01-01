Snake Garden

Come face to face with 50 species of reptiles and amphibians, including poison-dart frogs, rattlesnakes, crocs and turtles. The star attraction is a gigantic 80kg Burmese python. In addition, you'll see every freshwater turtle Costa Rica has to offer, plus a butterfly garden. It's 200m north of the cemetery.
