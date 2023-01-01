Casa de la Cultura

Occupying a privileged position on the corner of the plaza just north of the church, this low-lying Spanish structure dates back to the late 18th century. At one point it served as the residence of President Alfredo González Flores, who governed from 1913 to 1917. It is beautifully maintained and now houses permanent historical displays as well as rotating art exhibits.

At the time of research, the building was closed for refurbishment and to renovate the original mosaics in the corridor and main hall. The building will reopen on completion, but call ahead before you visit.