Housed in a restored 19th-century farmhouse 1.5km southeast of Barva, this tiny museum surrounded by well-labeled gardens is run by the Universidad Nacional. Visitors can tour rooms full of antique furniture, textiles, ceramics and other period pieces. The museum is open by reservation only for groups Monday to Friday, when an admission fee is charged for different group sizes.

On Sundays, visitors can try 'gourmet' Tico food at the onsite restaurant La Fonda.