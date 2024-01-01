Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepción

Central Valley & Highlands

Built in 1797, this striking white church is still in use. The thick-walled, squat construction has withstood many earthquakes, but parts of the facade were rebuilt after a tremor in 1851. Visitors can peek inside during services. It has a relatively sparse interior with black and white tiled floor and stained glass windows.

