Built in 1797, this striking white church is still in use. The thick-walled, squat construction has withstood many earthquakes, but parts of the facade were rebuilt after a tremor in 1851. Visitors can peek inside during services. It has a relatively sparse interior with black and white tiled floor and stained glass windows.
Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepción
Central Valley & Highlands
