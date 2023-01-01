Toucan Rescue Ranch

More than a decade ago, Leslie Howle and her husband, Jorge Murillo, started taking in sick and injured toucans. The couple eventually ended up with a menagerie of animals in need of care, from owls and sloths to monkeys and an oncilla. Guests can tour their picturesque grounds as part of a 2½-hour 'Slothies & Coffees' tour, or on a two-hour classic ranch walk to see parrots, macaws, owls, sloths, spider monkeys and weasels. Call for directions.