Parque Nacional Volcán Turrialba

A 2km radius around the rarely visited Volcán Turrialba (3328m) became a national park in 1955, protecting mountain rainforest and cloud forest. It was once possible to hike to the three craters, but at research time the park was closed due to eruptions. Ash clouds have previously been so thick that flights into San José have been canceled. It's possible to drive near the volcano, but visitors are prohibited from coming within 1.2miles of the crater. Access to the crater remains restricted indefinitely.

It’s unclear how much of the park has been damaged by recent volcanic activity. For more details, contact the National System of Conservation Areas (www.sinac.go.cr) or view the webcam (www.worldcamera.net/en/webcams/central-america/costa-rica/211-turrialba-volcano) set up 600m east of the volcano.