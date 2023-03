It may seem ironic to visit a zoo in one of the most biologically rich countries in the world, but this is a popular spot with local families who pour in on weekends to peek at the animals. It’s rough around the edges – the cages are cramped and a few travelers have complained of the animals’ filthy living spaces – but for small children it can serve as a basic primer on the area's wildlife.

If you have time for a day trip, a much better option is Zoo Ave outside Alajuela.