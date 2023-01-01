On Parque España’s northeast corner, this elegant colonial-style yellow mansion (closed to the public) houses the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The ceiba tree in front was planted by John F Kennedy during his 1963 visit to Costa Rica. If you walk around to the property’s northeast corner, you can see a graffiti-covered slab of the Berlin Wall standing in the rear garden.

The building, initially the Central American Court of Justice, was built with funds donated by Andrew Carnegie in 1910. There's a nice tribute to tango legend Carlos Gardel adjacent (on the 'Paseo Argentino') as well as some cute cafes, giftshops, and a groovy bookshop.