Parque Morazán is named for Francisco Morazán, the 19th-century general who attempted to unite the Central American nations under a single flag (for his troubles, he was executed by firing squad). Once a notorious center of prostitution, the park is now beautifully illuminated in the evenings. At its center is the Templo de Música – a replica of the Temple of Love in Versailles – the unofficial symbol of San José.

Southwest of Parque España.