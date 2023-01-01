Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación

Catie's sprawling grounds, 2km east of Turrialba, encompass 10 sq km dedicated to tropical agricultural research and education. Agronomists from all over the world recognize this as one of the most important centers in the tropics. Reservations are required for one of several guided tours which pass through laboratories, greenhouses, a seed bank, experimental plots and one of the most extensive libraries of tropical-agriculture literature in the world. Alternatively, pick up a map and take a self-guided walk.