3 Day Villa de Leyva

DAY 1: ZIPAQUIRÁ SALT CATHEDRAL & GUATAVITA LAGOONUpon arrival at Bogotá airport or at your hotel in Bogotá you will be picked up and brought to Villa de Leyva. Before arriving there will first be a stop at theZipaquirá Salt Cathedral. This beautiful underground Roman Catholic church is built within the tunnels of a salt mine. It is known as on of the most impressive pieces of architecture in Colombia. Then you will be brought to theGuatavita Lagoon. A stunning lake with a gorgeous view and great place to breathe fresh air and enjoy the nature. You stay at hotel Posada San Antonio. DAY 2 (B):CASA TERRACOTTA & MUSEUM EL FÓSILOn this day you go on a horseback riding adventure in the surroundings ofVilla de Leyva. First you will visit Casa Terracotta. This artistic house is complete made out of baked clay. Its made by hand using clay and baked dry in the sun. It is known to locals as the Flinstone House. While the 64-year-old architect Octavio Mendoza who build the house lives in another house in the city he spends most of his time at Casa Terracotta, working on clay furniture. Directly after the tour will continue to a small but impressive museum calledel Fósil. As Villa de Leyva used to be covered by the sea in the past, you can admire the fossils of different sea creatures, up to a 7 meter long kronosaurus. The afternoon you will return to your hotel in Villa de Leyva, and you are free to enjoy the city by your self. You stay at hotel Posada San Antonio. DAY 3 (B):RÁQUIRA VILLAGEToday you will be picked up from your hotel to be brought to Bogotá airport or city centre. On your way you will stop at Ráquira Village. This colorful town close to Villa de Leyva. It is known for its colony of artisans who produce traditional northern Andean pottery and hand-woven goods. The people are very friendly and the town has a lot of shops. So this is a great place to buy your souvenirs.