There is a lovely big-family feel to this village in Zhejiang Province, and no wonder when virtually everybody is related across a 'Ye' surname family line stretching across about 30 generations. A wander through its ancestral halls and around its adjacent ponds and pagoda makes an insightful day trip from Zhuge (or even Hangzhou) for a peek at rural life, even if its run-down wooden homes often are a beauty of a raw kind.

After Xinye featured as the location for season two of Chinese TV hit Dad, Where are We Going? (爸爸去哪儿第二季) in 2014, pulling in 75 million viewers per episode, urban parents began travelling to the famous rural town with their children (mirroring the premise of the show) to soak up the nostalgia.