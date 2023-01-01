Hall of Good Order

This hall is central to the village; its front door does not open so its accessible side door faces out onto pyramid-shaped Daofeng Mountain (道峰山, Dàofēng Shān), across the waters of half-moon shaped South Pond (南塘, Nántáng), from where eight alleys radiate out through the village. Originally built in 1290 and rebuilt during the Republic, the hall contains some astonishing wood carvings of a deer, small birds and a monkey in the trees.

At the end of the day, sit out next to the pond and watch old folk gathering to chat. Admission to the hall is covered by the entry fee for the village.