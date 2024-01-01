Yongmu Hall

Zhejiang

LoginSave

This fine Ming dynasty hall features an eye-catching central stone door frame plus an exhibition dedicated to local culture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jinhua Architecture Park

    Jinhua Architecture Park

    24.72 MILES

    Jinhua Architecture Park is made up of 16 pavilions, designed by international and domestic architects, strung over 2km along the Yìwū River. It was…

  • Zhuge

    Zhuge

    0.01 MILES

    Traditional Chinese village architecture and feng shui planning have created a village laid out according to the bāguà (八卦, eight trigrams) of the I Ching…

  • Siping

    Siping

    16.07 MILES

    Without its homestay program, the few visitors to the miniscule village of Siping would miss out on its collection of brick and wood carvings. Siping lies…

  • Dagong Hall

    Dagong Hall

    0.14 MILES

    This splendid memorial hall overlooking the tàijí diagram pond at the centre of the village is a huge, airy space with a pairing of huge black Chinese…

  • Zhong Pond

    Zhong Pond

    0.15 MILES

    Eight (the number mirroring the eight trigrams of the bāguà) lanes radiate from this pond at the heart of the village. The feng shui symbol of the Zhuge,…

  • Xinye

    Xinye

    5.97 MILES

    There is a lovely big-family feel to this village in Zhejiang Province, and no wonder when virtually everybody is related across a 'Ye' surname family…

  • Hall of Good Order

    Hall of Good Order

    5.97 MILES

    This hall is central to the village; its front door does not open so its accessible side door faces out onto pyramid-shaped Daofeng Mountain (道峰山, Dàofēng…

  • Wǔjiān Huāxuān

    Wǔjiān Huāxuān

    16.1 MILES

    Wǔjiān Huāxuān is the birthplace of Dai Yinniang, Siping's most famous historical resident, who became an imperial concubine. Flowery brick carvings hang…

View more attractions

Nearby Zhejiang attractions

1. Zhuge

0.01 MILES

Traditional Chinese village architecture and feng shui planning have created a village laid out according to the bāguà (八卦, eight trigrams) of the I Ching…

2. Dajing Hall

0.03 MILES

This old hall houses a traditional Chinese medicine museum with lots of jarred specimens. Unfortunately there's no English.

3. Shouchun Hall

0.04 MILES

One of Zhuge’s 18 halls, Shouchun Hall is a long sequence of chambers and courtyards alongside the rectangular Lower Pond (下搪, Xià Táng).

5. Tianyi Hall

0.13 MILES

Tianyi Hall is a pretty structure to begin with but what is more fascinating is the garden in the back, with hundreds of potted plants all used for…

6. Dagong Hall

0.14 MILES

This splendid memorial hall overlooking the tàijí diagram pond at the centre of the village is a huge, airy space with a pairing of huge black Chinese…

7. Zhong Pond

0.15 MILES

Eight (the number mirroring the eight trigrams of the bāguà) lanes radiate from this pond at the heart of the village. The feng shui symbol of the Zhuge,…

8. Xishan Ancestral Temple

5.82 MILES

Dedicated to the ancestors of the Ye clan, this peach of an ancestral hall dates back to the Yuan dynasty.