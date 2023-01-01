Traditional Chinese village architecture and feng shui planning have created a village laid out according to the bāguà (八卦, eight trigrams) of the I Ching. Narrow cobblestone lanes trail off the centre of the village in a radial and concentric pattern so that you can never get a clear sight of what is at the end, creating a labyrinth to confuse intruders and delight modern-day visitors.

Zhuge is the most tourist friendly of the area villages, but still a true town with local residents, who are largely descendants of Zhuge Liang, a prime minister during the Three Kingdoms period.