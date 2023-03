This temple, the village's largest, is dedicated to the ancestors of the Chongren, a sub-clan of the Ye people of Xinye. The Chongren are the wealthiest of the five subclans so these buildings see more restoration efforts than others. This temple is charmingly located next to Half Moon Pond (半月塘, Bànyuè Táng), one of Xinye's attractive pools.

Admission to the hall is covered by the entry fee for the village.