Wǔjiān Huāxuān is the birthplace of Dai Yinniang, Siping's most famous historical resident, who became an imperial concubine. Flowery brick carvings hang over the door.

According to legend, when Yinniang was ill as a child, a monk in a vision told her father to construct a well near the house. He did, and after giving his daughter water from it to drink and wash she was cured – and more beautiful. The well still exists, adjacent to the house.