Eat
1897
Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes, particularly Vietnamese, fill the menu of this small restaurant, which is located in the courtyard of a restored 1897…
Hekou (河口, Hékǒu) is a small town set along the Yuanjiang River across from Vietnam. Decent transport connections mean there are few reasons to linger, but it's a pleasant enough place to spend the night before or after using the only border crossing for travelers heading directly between Yunnan and Vietnam.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hekou.
Eat
Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes, particularly Vietnamese, fill the menu of this small restaurant, which is located in the courtyard of a restored 1897…