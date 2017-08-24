Welcome to Turpan
Despite the heat, the ground water and fertile soil of the Turpan depression has made this a veritable oasis in the desert, evidenced by the nearby centuries-old remains of ancient cities, imperial garrisons and Buddhist caves. The city itself has a mellow vibe to it, and recovering from a day’s sightseeing over a cold Xīnjiāng beer under the grape vines on a warm summer evening is one of the joys of travelling through the province.
Top experiences in Turpan
Turpan activities
5-Night Private Silk Road Trip from Urumqi to Dunhuang including Hotel Accommodations
Day 1: Arriving Urumqi Pick up from Diwopu International Airport or Urumqi Rail Station and transfer you to the hotel. Spend the rest of the day at your leisure exploring the streets of Urumqi.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 2: Urumqi - Heavenly Lake - Urumqi (B) Visit Xinjiang Museum where well-preserved Chinese mummies are exhibited. The spectacular one stands out from the rest named "Beauty of Loulan," who was buried 4,000 years ago near the town of Loulan in Taklimakan Desert. "Beauty of Loulan" was remarkably preserved in an open coffin under hot desert sands of the Taklamakan when she was excavated in 1980. After lunch, head up to Heavenly Lake, located on the north side of the Bodga Shan range of the Tianshan Mountains t. Later, return to Urumqi and stroll through the wonderful Erdaoqiao Bazaar before driving back your hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 3: Urumqi - Turpan (B, L) Visit Turpan, the centre of a fertile oasis and an important trade center along the Silk Road that was once adjacent to the kingdoms of Kroran and Yanqi. Visit Emin Minaret, the symbol of Turpan before your authentic local lunch at a Uyghur home under the grape vine in open air. Explore the Ancient City of Gaochang, Bezklik Grottos, Astana Ancient Tombs before returning to your hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 4. Turpan - Liuyuan (via bullet train) - Dunhuang (B) Explore ruin of ancient Jiaohe city, the capital of Anterior Jushi kingdom during 108 B.C. to 450 A.D. With Karez Irrigation System helps irrigating the oasis, Jiaohe was an important site along the Silk Road trade route leading west adjacent to Korla and Karasahr kingdoms. Catch a bullet train to Liuyuan and be transferred to Dunhuang hotel. Visit the night market nearby the hotel if you like.Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang Hotel Day 5: Dunhuang (B) Visit the highlight of Silk Road today, Mogao Grottoes (Caves of the Thousand Buddhas), where you will be impressed by the fresco and statues in the caves. These caves are examples of rock-cut architecture of soft gravel conglomerate not suitable for either sculpture or elaborate architectural details. Enjoy a fun hike on the sand dunes to visit the Crescent Spring.Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang Hotel Day 6: Departing Dunhuang (B) If time allows, visit Dunhuang Museum before heading to Dunhuang Airport where this 6 days trip concludes.
6-Night Private Silk Road Trip from Urumqi to Dunhuang and Jiayuguan including Hotel Accommodations
Day 1: Arriving UrumqiUpon arrival at Urumqi Airport or Urumqi Rail Station, your guide will send you to the hotel for check-in. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 2: Urumqi - Heavenly Lake - Urumqi (B)Visit Xinjiang Museum where well-preserved Chinese mummies are exhibited. Among which, you will find the spectacular one standing out from the rest named "Beauty of Loulan". Take lunch break, then take a one hour ride to Heavenly Lake, which is located on the north side of the Bogda Shan range of the Tianshan Mountains to enjoy fantastic mountain views and serene lake scenery. Later, return to Urumqi and stroll through the wonderful Erdaoqiao Bazaar before driving back your hotel. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 3: Urumqi - Turpan (B, L)Take a 3 hours ride to Turpan, the centre of a fertile oasis and an important trade center along the Silk Road. You will visit Emin Minaret which is the symbol of Turpan before sampling an authentic local lunch at a Uyghur home under the grape vine in open air. In the afternoon, you will explore the Ancient City of Gaochang, Bezklik Grottos, Astana Ancient Tombs before returning to your hotel. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 4. Turpan - Liuyuan (via bullet train) - Dunhuang (B)Explore ruin of ancient Jiaohe city that was once the capital of Anterior Jushi kingdom during 108 B.C. to 450 A.D. but abandoned in the 15th century. With Karez Irrigation System helps irrigating the oasis, Jiaohe was an important site along the Silk Road trade route leading west adjacent to Korla and Karasahr kingdoms. Then, catch a bullet train to Liuyuan arriving in approximately 4 hours and be transferred to Dunhuang hotel in about two hours. Be sure to explore the night market nearby the hotel in the evening! Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 5: Dunhuang (B)Visit the highlight of Silk Road today, Mogao Grottoes (Caves of the Thousand Buddhas). These caves are examples of rock-cut architecture of soft gravel conglomerate not suitable for either sculpture or elaborate architectural details.After lunch, enjoy a fun hike on the sand dunes to visit the Crescent Spring. Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 6: Dunhuang - Jiayuguan (B)Catch 4-hour train to Jiayuguan, the western end of the Great Wall for Ming Dynasty. Visit Jiayuguan Fort that is called The First Pass Under Heaven. Climb up the Overhanging Great Wall (reconstructed in 1980s based on the original site with a wonderful view). Accommodation: 4-Star Jiayuguan Great Wall HotelDay 7: Departing Jiayuguan (B)If time allows, visit Wei and Jin Tombs before heading to Jiayuguan Airport
All Inclusive Private Day Trip to Turpan from Urumqi including Bezklik Thousand Buddha Caves and Karez System
At 9 o'clock in the morning, your guide will pick you up at the lobby of your centrally located hotel in Urumqi. Then, you will take a 3-hour ride in a private vehicle from Urumqi to Turpan. On the way, you will see windmill farms, saltwater lakes, and valley of Tianshan. After arriving in Turpan, visit Bezklik Thousand Buddha Caves, which is an abandoned site that has ruins of fresco and statues from 15th century. Next, you will go to Astana Tombs where was a public cemetery from 1,000 years ago for the citizens of Gaochang Kingdom. From there, you will have an opportunity to see amazing mausoleum paintings in three tombs. Afterwards, you will go to ancient city ruin of Gaochang which was one of the most renowned kingdom along the Silk Road in the history. You can wander around to visit temples, stupas, city walls...etc among the ruin. Lunch will be provided in the yard of a local Uyghur house. Later, before you head back to Urumqi, you will learn why Turpan could sustain itself in long history by visiting the Karez Irrigation System. After the irrigation system visit, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Urumqi where this wonderful day trip concludes.
5-Night Private Silk Road Trip from Dunhuang to Urumqi including Hotel Accommodations
Day 1: Arriving DunhuangUpon arrival at Dunhuang Airport or Dunhuang Rail Station, meet your guide at arrival lobby and go to the hotel for check-in. You may spend the rest of the day at your leisure exploring the streets of Dunhuang. Be sure to explore the night market nearby the hotel in the evening!Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 2: Dunhuang - Liuyuan (via bullet train) - Turpan (B) You will visit the highlight of Silk Road today, Mogao Grottoes (Caves of the Thousand Buddhas), where you will be impressed by the fresco and statues in the caves. These caves are examples of rock-cut architecture of soft gravel conglomerate not suitable for either sculpture or elaborate architectural details. In the afternoon, you will catch a bullet train to Turpan arriving in approximately 4 hours and be transferred to Turpan hotel in about 30 minutes. Accommodation: 4-Star Huozhou Hotel, TurpanDay 3. Turpan (B, L)After breakfast, you will start to visit Turpan, the centre of a fertile oasis and an important trade center along the Silk Road that was once adjacent to the kingdoms of Kroran and Yanqi. You will visit Emin Minaret which is the symbol of Turpan before sampling an authentic local lunch at a Uyghur home under the grape vine in open air. Later in the afternoon, you will explore the Ancient City of Gaochang, Bezklik Grottos, Astana Ancient Tombs and Karez Irrigation System before returning to your hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Huozhou Hotel, TurpanDay 4: Turpan - Urumqi (B) After breakfast, you will take a 3 hours ride to Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. In Urumqi, the impressive stop of the day is Xinjiang Museum where well-preserved Chinese mummies are exhibited. Among which, you will find the spectacular one standing out from the rest named "Beauty of Loulan," who was buried 4,000 years ago near the town of Loulan in Taklimakan Desert. "Beauty of Loulan" was remarkably preserved in an open coffin under hot desert sands of the Taklamakan when she was excavated in 1980.Later, you will head to stroll through the wonderful Erdaoqiao Bazaar before driving back your hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 5: Urumqi - Heavenly Lake - Urumqi (B) Today you will take a one hour ride to Heavenly Lake, which is located on the north side of the Bodga Shan range of the Tianshan Mountains to enjoy fantastic mountain views and serene lake scenery. Then you will be taken back hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 6: Departing Urumqi (B) Transferred to Urumqi Airport
8 Days Xinjiang Discovery Tour
Day 1: Arrive in Urumqi Activities: pick you from Urumqi airport and transfer to your hotel Meals: No mealsHotels: included Day 2: Day trip to Heavenly Lake Activities: Drive to Heavenly lake and spend a few hours around lake for Hiking or boating as you like Meals: B,L,DHotels: included Day 3: Urumqi to Turpan Activities: drive to Turpan after breakfast and visit Idikut (Gaochang) ancient city, Astana tombs, Toyuq village, Bizeklik Thousand Buddha caves and Flaming Mountains. Meals: B,L,DHotels: included Day 4: Turpan to Urumqi, fly Kashgar Activities: visit Yargol (Jiaohe) Ancient city, Karez underground Irrigation system and Emin Minaret. Afterlunch Drive to Urumqi and take evening flight to Kashgar Meals: B,L,DHotels: included Day 5: Kashgar airport to Tashkorgan Activities: Pick up from airport and drive along the KKH, Stop at Opal Village, Oytagh Kunlunshan Colorful mountain range, Gaz Valley and check point, Bulungkol Valley (white sand mountain),highland lake of Karakul and local Kyrgyz family visit then to Tajik town of Tashkorgan. Meals: B,L,DHotels: included Day 6: Tashkorgan to Kashgar Activities: Visit Stone Fort, Tajik village, Hiking on the Grassland and drive back Kashgarafter lunch Meals: B,L,DHotels: included Day 7: Explore Kashgar city Activities: Visit Grand mosque, Apak Hoja tomb (which is also called Fragrant Concubine Tomb), Old city walking tours, livestock market, Sunday market and dinner at a local Uighur family countryside of Kashgar. Meals: B,L,DHotels: included Day 8: Kashgar to your next destination Activities: send you off to Kashgar airport Meals: Not included Hotels: Not included
5-Night Silk Road Tour from Urumqi to Dunhuang
Day 1: Urumqi Your guide picks you up when you arrive at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport (URC), then transfers you to your hotel for check-in. Have the rest of the day free to relax on your own. Overnight: 5-star Urumqi Hoi Tak HotelDay 2: Urumqi – Heavenly Lake – Turpan (B)After breakfast, drive to Heavenly Lake (Tianshan), a gorgeous alpine lake situated 6,257 feet (1,907 meters) above sea level. In the afternoon, drop down to Turpan, located at 505 feet (154 meters) below sea level, known to be the lowest, driest, and hottest place in China. The dry climate has preserved the region’s ancient sites remarkably well.Overnight: 5-star Turpan Tuha HotelDay 3: Turpan (B, L)Discover the ancient civilization of Turpan as you visit highlights including the ancient city of Jiaohe, the Emin Minaret, Bezeklik Thousand Buddha Caves, the World Heritage–listed Karez Wells, and Astana–Karakhoja Ancient Tombs. Your tour includes lunch at a Uighur home, which provides an intimate experience of the culture.Overnight: 5-star Turpan Tuha HotelDay 4. Turpan – Liuyuan (by high-speed train) – Dunhuang (B)Ride the high-speed train from Turpan to Liuyuan, which takes about four hours, then continue by private vehicle from Liuyuan to Dunhuang for another two hours. In Dunhuang, have time to check out the night market, which offers good shopping and local snacks.Overnight: 5-star Dunhuang HotelDay 5: Dunhuang (B) Visit the World Heritage–listed Mogao Caves, an exquisite Buddhist sanctuary with superb art. See documentary films about the Silk Road and the Mogao Caves, then tour the caves with a guide who explains the colorful frescoes, Buddhist statues, and other artworks, which date from between the fourth to fourteenth centuries. In the afternoon, head to the Crescent Spring and the Singing Sand Dunes. Overnight: 5-star Dunhuang HotelDay 6: Dunhuang (B)Your tour ends in Dunhuang with transport to the Dunhuang Airport or your next hotel, depending on your schedule.