Sha Pelma Wangchun Monastery

Just 2km southeast of Nyima Jiangre, Sha is dedicated to the Dzogchen suborder. A highlight of the monastery is the pair of 9th-century doring (inscribed pillars) that flank the entrance gate. These have inscriptions that detail the estates given to Nyangben Tengzin Zangpo, a boyhood chum of 38th King Tritsug Detsen, who ruled Tibet and much of Central Asia. It was Nyangben Tenzin Zangpo who founded the monastery. Only one of the pillars (to the left when entering) remains intact.

The monastery was significantly expanded several hundred years ago by lama Loche Ramchang, destroyed in 1981, and underwent major renovations in 1997 and again in 2014 (which are still ongoing). Down from 500 monks in better times, the monastery is now home to five monks.

Once inside the temple, look out for the remains of a stuffed snow leopard. To the right is a side protector chapel with the Dzogchen trinity of Dorje Lekpa, Rahulla and Ekajati, and a mask depicting the mountain deity Tseringma. This chapel contains the hoofprints of the goat that allegedly carried both Dorje Lekpa and the inscribed pillars to the monastery. Continue through an unusual courtyard encircling a huge chörten (which holds local demons in place) to an upstairs chapel above the entrance.