Founded by Drignung-Til as a branch of the Drigung Kagyu school in 1253, Chulong's 112 resident nuns are now members of various Red Hat sects. Inside the main assembly hall look for statues of Guru Rinpoche flanked by Shakyamuni and the Buddha of Long Life. In a small chapel beside the main hall is the tomb stupa of the first Dzongsar lama.