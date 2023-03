The small nunnery of 70 nuns has strong connections to Yeshe Tsogyal, the wife of King Trisong Detsen and consort of Guru Rinpoche (who himself is said to have meditated in a cave not far from the settlement). The Kandro-la, the resident spiritual leader of the nunnery, is considered a reincarnation of Yeshe Tsogyal. The main assembly hall is worth a visit. A cabinet holds a selection of self-arising rock images found in the hot springs.