This 18th-century monastery, a branch of Drigung Til, is home to 38 monks of the Drigung Kagyu school. On the main altar of the assembly hall look for a photo of Yerga that predates the Cultural Revolution, and a painting of the same inside the entrance of a small chapel to the north of the main hall.

Yerga Monastery is around 8km north of Nyima Jiangre, 30km before Drigung Til.