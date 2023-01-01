Songtsen Gampo Memorial Hall

This Tibetan-style building is recognisable by its red tower. Just behind it are three Dumburi chörtens and the shrine and natural springs that mark the birthplace of Songtsen Gampo. Archaeologists have linked the nearby ruins of Gyama Mingyur Ling to the palace that Songtsen Gampo’s father, Namri Songtsen, built after moving his capital here from the Chongye Valley in the 7th century. The building is empty, and can only be admired from outside.

A private yellow-walled museum was under construction nearby at the time of research.