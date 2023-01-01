Yamalung Hermitage

It is possible to head up the valley directly behind Samye to the Yamalung (also called Emalung) Hermitage, visible on the cliff face high above the valley, around 20km from Samye along a dirt road. It's a 45-minute steep climb to the hermitage, where the Tibetan wonder-worker Guru Rinpoche is said to have meditated and received empowerment from the long-life deity Tsepame (Amitayus).

A small roadside teahouse run by the nuns of Yamalung sells soft drinks, beer and instant noodles, and there's fine camping across the bridge. To visit Yamalung, pre-arrange this in your tour itinerary – otherwise, your driver will likely object to the extra mileage. Yamalung is also the end point of the Ganden–Samye trek.

