This nunnery compound is home to the huge Kadam-style funeral chörten of Sangye On (1251–96), a master of the Taklung School and founder of the Riwoche Tsuglhakhang in Eastern Tibet. Though small, it boasts some fine black murals and a golden stone mantra that is said to have appeared naturally at the moment of Songtsen Gampo’s birth. Though it has a history of 800 years, the nunnery is quietly falling to ruin with most of the outbuildings abandoned.