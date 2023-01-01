Tidrum Hot Springs

Strip down and hop into this medicinal natural hot spring said to cure everything from rheumatism to paralysis, separated by sexes into two partially covered natural pools. It's popular with pilgrims and can get quite crowded, but that's all part of the experience at these springs that have been healing visitors for 1400 years or more. The springs are famous for the snakes that sometimes join bathers but locals insist in all those years they've never once been bitten.

At the time of research Tidrum was undergoing major renovation and resembled a shanty town – not really conducive to an enjoyable soak. Far more relaxing is a visit to the lower springs (chu semye) resort of Shambhala Source, which has clean hotel pools and rooms with private tubs.