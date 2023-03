Founded in the 12th century as a Black Hat monastery, Rutok Monastery converted to the Yellow Hat sect in 1509 during the reign of the second Dalai Lama. Before destruction in 1959 it was home to 35 monks, though only 12 currently inhabit the 1982 reconstruction. To the right of the main hall is a small protector chapel that houses relics, some of which pre-date the Cultural Revolution, including a large wooden dorje (lightning bolt).