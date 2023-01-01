Chengdu Museum

Spanning ancient Shu and pre-Qin dynasties to the Revolutionary era and modern Chengdu, this spectacular five-storey museum (completed in 2016) is packed with historical and cultural relics of the city's past. Don't miss the two 'Puppetry and Shadow Plays of China' galleries on the top floor, with excellent examples of the art from across the country. There are also some interesting temporary exhibitions in the basement. Signage is in English. Bring a passport for entry.