Chengdu Museum of Contemporary Art

This privately funded museum aims to create a space for the development and exhibition of contemporary and abstract art in Chinese society. Works on display range from thought-provoking critiques of the country's history to examinations of the interplay between nature and society, and make a visit well worth the trip from central Chengdu. Due to funding issues the museum is often closed and only now hosts occasional exhibitions. Call to check before visiting.

From metro line 1's 5th Tianfu Street station, exit station C2 and turn right onto Tianhua Second Rd (天华二街). The museum is immediately to the right.