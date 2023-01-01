Sichuan Museum

Aficionados of Chinese history will enjoy a stop here for a look at Sichuan's past through Shu-era calligraphy and painting, bronze works and ceramics, and a nice gallery of Buddha statues unearthed during archaeological works at the Ming dynasty Wanfo Temple (万佛寺). The hall focusing on the region's ethnic minorities is also fascinating (even more so if you're heading west to Tibet). Most signage is in English. Bring your passport for entry.

It's an easy walk from the southern end of Culture Park, or catch bus 19, 82 or 165.